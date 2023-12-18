Apple Will Have To Stop Selling Apple Watches In The US Unless Biden Steps In: REPORT

Apple announced Monday that the company will have to stop selling the latest Apple Watches in the United States unless the Biden administration steps in.

The newest models of the device, the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2, will be pulled from the company’s online store on Dec. 21 at 3:00 p.m. and will be removed from physical retail locations on Dec. 24, according to Business Insider.

Apple says it will pause all sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the US this week This is due to an ITC sales ban over a patent dispute between Apple and Masimo The Apple Watch models will no longer be available on Apple’s website starting on December… pic.twitter.com/fSnE0LhSak — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) December 18, 2023



The International Trade Commission (ITC) ruled on Oct. 26 that the blood oxygen tracking technology in both models violates a patent from health technology company Masimo, BI reported. The feature informs users whether their red blood cells contain a normal amount of oxygen, according to the outlet.

President Joe Biden had 60 days to review the patent violations, meaning that he has until Christmas Day to veto the ITC ruling, which would allow Apple to continue selling both watch models in the United States. (RELATED: Apple CEO Cites Sustainability When Asked Why People Should Buy New IPhones Each Year)



Customers who have already purchased an Apple Watch Series 9 or Ultra 2 will not be affected by the ITC ruling, according to the outlet. The blood oxygen feature will continue to function regardless of whether Biden issues a veto, BI noted.

Apple will continue to sell the Apple Watch SE, its budget model of the device, in the United States, according to BI.

It is unlikely that the Biden administration will overturn the ITC ruling, the outlet noted.