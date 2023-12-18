Police Arrest Woman In Tennessee Who Allegedly Tried Setting Ex-Boyfriend’s Bed On Fire While His Family Slept

Police arrested a woman from Tennessee on Friday for allegedly trying to set her ex-boyfriend and his family’s bed on fire while they were asleep, Law & Crime reported.

Authorities apprehended 20-year-old Derica B. Wiggins for an alleged arson attempt that reportedly endangered the lives of her ex-boyfriend, his current partner and their infant child, according to Law & Crime. Wiggins is charged with aggravated arson, reckless burning and aggravated assault, along with other offenses, according to the Shelby County Jail records.

The alleged incident took place on the night of Mar. 1, 2023, according to the details from the probable cause affidavit, Law & Crime reported. A 911 call alerted the police and firefighters to a fire at a home, Law & Crime reported based on the affidavit. The fire had reportedly been put out by the time first responders arrived. (RELATED: Woman Allegedly Sets House On Fire, Killing Herself And Her Cats To Avoid Eviction)

The female resident of the house recounted the incident to the investigators, according to Memphis CBS affiliate WREG-TV. She reportedly described waking to the sound of a lighter outside the bedroom and observing a figure peering through a crack in the door. Initially dismissing it as a harmless occurrence, she later reportedly awoke to a more dangerous scenario — their comforter engulfed in flames.

Her boyfriend said he immediately prevented the fire from spreading, as he successfully extinguished the flames according to authorities, WREG-TV reported. Security footage from a Ring doorbell reportedly corroborated the presence of an individual resembling Wiggins at the scene, police said. There were no physical injuries reported, investigators reported, according to the outlet.

Currently held on a $150,000 bond, Wiggins awaits her court appearance scheduled Tuesday, Law & Crime reported.