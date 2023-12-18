Eric Adams Makes Bizarre Allusion To 9/11 As Proof Of NYC’s Greatness

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams referenced the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center as one of the reasons NYC is “the greatest city on the globe” during an interview on Sunday.

Adams appeared on Pix11 News to discuss a broad range of topics, including his low approval ratings, an ongoing FBI probe into his campaign donations, as well as NYC’s migrant crisis and ongoing budget cuts. Adams said that “New York” was how he would describe the year 2023 “in one word” before abruptly referencing the Sept. 11 attacks as one of the reasons his city is the best on the planet. (RELATED: NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ Approval Rating Drops To Lowest In Recorded History)

“This is a place where, every day you wake up you could experience everything from a plane crashing into our Trade Center to a person who’s celebrating a new business that’s open,” Erics said. “This is a very, very complicated city – and that’s why it’s the greatest city on the globe.”

WATCH:



Adam then offered NYC’s recovering economy as a “high” point for 2023, while pointing to the city’s migrant surge as “clearly” a “low” for the year.

“We have more private sector jobs in the history of the city, shows a real healthy movement towards our city coming back,” Adams said. “The low is clearly 150,000 migrant asylum seekers that really put a real bump in the road of our recovery effort in the city.

Adams also confirmed that he would seek a second term as mayor of New York City in 2025, despite suffering the lowest approval ratings he has had since he took office in January 2022. Adams’ ratings come alongside an FBI investigation into potentially illegal campaign donations received from Turkey – a country with which he has ties – during his mayoral campaign in 2021.

“No distraction, stay focused and grind,” Adams said about the FBI probe during his interview. “Those are my three words, and being the mayor, there are always things that happen. And you must be able to stay focused and be able to compartmentalize each one of them. And so the federal investigators must do their review … the outcomes will be the outcomes.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.