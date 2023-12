Women at the gym have become so entitled. They pull their pants down, if they wear any, take their shirts off — again, if they wear a shirt — and then film their workout routines like it’s NBC studios and not a gym.

But when gym thots get put in their place, it’s oddly satisfying. Let’s talk about it.

Subscribe to The Reaction’s YouTube page here. (RELATED: Yale Removes ‘Israeli’ From Salad Description, According To Students)