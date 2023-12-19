Man Claiming To Be ‘Captain America’ Charged For Attempting To Enter Air Force Base With Rifle And Ammunition

A man who identified himself as “Captain America,” attempted to enter MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, with a firearm and 125 rounds of ammunition, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg charged 33-year-old Baruch Roche II with attempting to possess a firearm at a federal facility, the office said in a news release. Roche now faces the possibility of one year in federal prison. The indictment also seeks forfeiture of the firearm and ammunition Roche used during the offense, the release notes.

Roche tried to enter the base in his vehicle on Nov. 3, but U.S. Air Force security personnel intercepted him at the entrance, requesting identification, according to the release. Roche refused to comply and claimed to be “Captain America,” insisting on a meeting with a general to deliver top-secret information, the release explains. (RELATED: Major Air Force Base’s ‘Diversity’ Committee Plans Gay Pride Parade)

“Roche became argumentative and threatened to come back every day to look for the officers denying him entry,” the news release reads. “Due to his suspicious behavior, Roche was detained and security personnel searched his vehicle. An AR-15 rifle was located in the trunk, as well as five magazines loaded with 125 rounds of ammunition.”

The U.S. Air Force Security Forces, Tampa Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation jointly investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Ross Roberts will lead the prosecution, the release noted.