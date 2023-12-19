Prosecutors Charge Police Officers For Alleged Rape And Sexual Assaults That Started When He Was 12: REPORT

Authorities charged a former Pennsylvania police officer for allegedly raping and sexually assaulting three victims dating back to nearly a decade ago, according to Law&Cime.

The Chester County District Attorney’s office identified Tyler Humphreys, 21, as a former Sharon Hill Borough police officer, charging him with rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse as well as other related offenses, according to a press statement obtained by Law&Crime. Authorities claim that Humphreys had been working full-time for the Sharon Hill Borough Police Department (SHPD) assigned as a school resource officer during the time of his arrest. (RELATED: Former Middle School Teacher Admits Sexually Assaulting 14-Year-Old Student)

The initial investigation into Humphreys was started by the Pennsylvania State Police in November 2023 after receiving a report of suspected child abuse that detailed an “ongoing course of sexual assaults” between 2014 and 2018, the statement stated. Authorities claimed that they had found three victims of Humphreys, with one as young as 9 years old, and with allegations dating back to as early as 2014 when Humphreys was allegedly 12, Law&Crime reported.

Authorities claimed that in 2018 a juvenile Humphreys forced a victim, who had been 9 years old at the time, to perform oral sex on multiple occasions, the report stated.

The former officer’s alleged second victim had been 15-years-old at the time when the then adult Humphreys had reportedly served her alcohol before moving her “into a bedroom, removed her clothing, and then raped her,” the statement claimed. His third reported victim was allegedly sexually assaulted sometime between late November 2022 and early December 2022. (RELATED: Lawsuit Alleges Nine-Year-Old Girl Repeatedly Raped By Older Student On School Bus)

Authorities claim that the third victim, who was 19 years old at the time, woke up to Humphreys allegedly “sleeping next to her, wearing only underwear,” the statement reported. She had claimed to officials that she had immediate “vaginal pain that she did not experience prior to falling asleep.”

However, the alleged 19-year-old victim had stated that it was not her first run-in with the former officer, noting that she had been approximately 11 years old when the “indecent contact began.”

Between 2014 and 2018 Humphreys had allegedly “grabbed her breast and touched her inappropriately,” along with pulling her “onto his lap” holding her “there against her will,” the press statement reported. The third victim additionally claimed that during another occasion Humphreys had allegedly “exposed” himself to her and “forced her to touch him inappropriately,” stating that Humphreys had threatened her if she told anyone.

“This shocking and unconscionable criminal behavior is beyond comprehension. This a man who took an oath to uphold the laws of our Constitution and this Commonwealth, and he violated our most vulnerable and innocent victims. The defendant deprived them of normal childhoods for his own depraved sexual gratification,” DA Deb Ryan stated, according to the press release.

“We are grateful to those who came forward to report this and to the Pennsylvania State Police for their thorough investigation. No one is above the law. We will get justice for these victims.”

Since Humphreys’ arrest, SHPD released a statement to 6 ABC stating that all of the allegations had occurred “prior” to the former police officer’s employment with the department.

The former police officer was released from custody after he had posted his $275,000 bail with his court appearance scheduled for Dec. 26, according to Law&Crime.