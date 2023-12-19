Biden Is Underwater Among Voting Blocs That Were Key To His 2020 Victory: POLL

President Joe Biden is underwater among key demographics who supported his 2020 White House bid against former President Donald Trump, a Tuesday poll found.

The New York Times/Siena College survey of both likely and registered voters indicated that majorities of women, those aged 18 to 29, independents and Hispanics disapprove of Biden’s job performance. All of these key voting blocs voted for Biden over Trump by double digits in 2020, according to Edison Research’s exit polls.

In 2020, Biden led Trump by 24 points among those aged 18 to 29, 15 points among females, 33 points among Hispanics and 13 among independents, the exit polls found. (RELATED: Yet Another New Poll Spells Bad News For Biden Among This Key Voting Bloc)

However, the NYT/Siena College survey of registered voters indicated 55% of women, 67% of 18-to-29-year-olds, 56% of Hispanics and 60% of independents disapprove of Biden’s handling of the country. The president received slightly higher approval ratings from likely female, Hispanic and independent voters.

Additionally, while a majority approved of Biden, 25% of likely and 30% of registered black voters disapproved of the president’s job performance. The demographic backed Biden in 2020 87% to 12%, according to the exit polls.

Overall, Biden received mere 39% and 37% approval ratings from likely and registered voters, respectively, according to the survey. The last time an incumbent president had nearly as low of an approval rating going into their reelection year as Biden currently does, it was Democrat Jimmy Carter at 40%, according to Gallup, who went on to lose to Republican Ronald Reagan by almost 10 points.

The same poll also found Biden losing to Trump among registered 18-to-29-year-old voters 49% to 43%, with an overwhelming majority of them disapproving of the president’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war following the terrorist group’s Oct. 7 attack on the U.S. ally.

The survey comes after several polls have found Biden losing support from key voting blocs Democrats typically win by large margins. Additionally, the president is trending behind Trump for a 2024 hypothetical rematch in national and crucial battleground state surveys.

Trump is currently leading Biden in the RealClearPolitics (RCP) average by 3 points nationally, and is also ahead in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada.

The NYT/Siena College survey polled 1,016 registered voters from Dec. 10 to Dec. 14 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5%.

Biden’s campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

