Yet Another New Poll Spells Bad News For Biden Among This Key Voting Bloc

Another poll found President Joe Biden struggling among youth voters, a crucial voting bloc that Democrats typically win over by huge margins.

A national New York Times/Siena College poll released Tuesday found former President Donald Trump leading Biden for a potential 2024 head-to-head matchup among youth voters 49% to 43%. Additionally, an overwhelming majority of registered voters aged 18 to 26 disapprove of Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war at 72% following the terrorist group’s Oct. 7 attack on the ally, according to the survey.

Numerous recent national and battleground state polls have also found Biden losing support among youth voters, as well as several other key Democratic-leaning demographics. In 2020, Biden led Trump by 24 points among those aged 18 to 29, according to Edison Research’s exit polls.

A GenForward survey from the University of Chicago released Dec. 12 found Biden beating Trump by only 4 points among 18-to-26-year-olds. In the swing states of Michigan and Georgia, Biden is losing to Trump by 10 and 7 points, respectively, among voters under the age of 49, according to a CNN/SSRS survey released Dec. 11.

Biden, who has supported Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas while other left-wing members of his party call for a ceasefire, appears to be losing support among young voters on the issue in other polls, as well. A NBC News survey released Nov. 19 found that 70% of voters aged 18 to 34 disapproved of the president’s handling of the conflict.

The NYT/Siena College poll also found Biden trailing Trump 46% to 44% among registered voters. (RELATED: Poll After Poll Shows Biden Is Hemorrhaging Support In Key Democratic Voting Blocs)

Trump is currently beating Biden in the RealClearPolitics average by 2.8 points for a 2024 national rematch, where he has been leading the president since mid-October.

Both men continue to poll as the frontrunners of their respective fields, with Trump and Biden leading nationally by nearly 51 and 60 points, respectively, according to the RCP.

The NYT/Siena College poll surveyed 1,016 registered voters from Dec. 10 to Dec. 14 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5%.

Biden’s campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.