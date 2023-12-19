For Second Year In Row, Northeastern University Erroneously Sends Out Acceptance Letters To Applicants

A master’s program at Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts, mistakenly notified applicants of their acceptance — an internal error that has happened now a second year in a row.

The unnamed program at the school erroneously sent acceptance letters to 48 out of the approximately 64,000 applicants before discovering the mistake, MassLive reported. Last year, the School of Law reportedly experienced a “technical error” when it sent incorrect emails to roughly 200 J.D. applicants, as well as 4,000 former applicants, notifying them of their faux acceptance.

Northeastern sends acceptance emails to wrong applicants for 2nd year in a row https://t.co/gcnkNgJJ5B — masslivenews (@masslivenews) December 19, 2023

“They were immediately contacted by the university to clarify the mistake,” a university spokesperson told MassLive.

The spokesperson clarified that those who were wrongly sent acceptance letters will remain under consideration and can expect final decisions to be issued in early January 2024, according to the outlet.

In 2022, the Northeastern University School of Law made a similar mistake, according to The Associated Press. (RELATED: Supreme Court Rules Against Racial Prejudice In College Admissions)

“The School of Law quickly sent a clarifying email explaining the error,” the Boston school said in 2022, according to The AP. “The School of Law deeply regrets this unintended mistake and is taking steps to ensure that it will not happen in the future.”

It is still unclear if the 2022 incident is connected with the most recent graduate school admissions mixup, according to NECN. (RELATED: Columbia University Ditches Standardized Testing Requirement For Admissions)

Northeastern University did not say exactly how many people were affected, but said “the small number of applicants” were “immediately contacted by the university to clarify the mistake.” https://t.co/DcTV3R1ZuV — NECN (@NECN) December 17, 2023

Northeastern University did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.