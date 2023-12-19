Police Charge Fifth Teen In Beating Of Unconscious Student Caught On Video

Police have now charged five teenagers as of Tuesday who allegedly beat a student unconscious on camera outside of a Parkland, Florida, high school.

Police released the mugshots of 15-year-old Chinua Leefatt, 16-year-old Jordan Thompson, 17-year-old Caleb Hensley and 16-year-old Sylvester Hicks after the four were taken into custody Friday, Daily Mail reported. The fifth suspect, 17-year-old Jahmeer Beautziel, turned himself in Monday, according to local outlet Coral Springs Talks.

PICTURED: Four of the five teens charged in brutal beating of Parkland high school student https://t.co/VMTUBeSvGP pic.twitter.com/1a8c6Sj4tk — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) December 19, 2023

Video shows the victim being carried by another boy over his shoulder before his head was apparently slammed into the concrete, the outlet reported. The victim reportedly suffered a fractured skull before losing consciousness.

Four of the five alleged attackers attend Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the same school as the victim and location of the beating, according to the outlet. Leefatt reportedly attends Coral Glades High School.

Fifteen people were seen chasing the victim, who was initially walking toward the school parking lot, before the alleged attack, the victim’s friend said, according to the outlet. Two alleged attackers could be seen in the video continuing to allegedly punch the victim after he was apparently slammed to the ground. (RELATED: ‘Burn In Hell’: Parkland Shooting Victims’ Families Speak Out During Sentencing)

“I was there when they started chasing him,” the victim’s friend told WSVN. “But when I left, he was just in an ambulance leaving, so I heard that he got he fractured his skull or something.”

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is the same location where the Parkland school shooting took place in 2018.