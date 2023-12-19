Tucker Carlson Reveals The Moment He ‘Changed His View’ On Iraq War

Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson revealed Monday the moment he changed his opinion on the Iraq War.

Carlson spoke out about his change of heart on a panel with conservative host Tim Pool, ousted Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk at AmericaFest.

“Of course, it’s mostly Trump who did that,” Carlson said when asked why he thought the conservative movement became the home of anti-war skepticism. “And I was just, the pivotal moment in the last election and the 2016 election that changed my view of everything was the night of the debate in Greenville, South Carolina when Trump said, ‘You know, that we didn’t get anything out of the Iraq War.'”

Carlson called the Iraq War a “mistake” and said those who were most personally impacted by the conflict harbored the greatest disapproval of it. He said that this aligned with Trump’s victory in the South Carolina primary during the 2016 election. (RELATED: ‘I Leave My Blow In The Truck’: Tucker Carlson Says White House Cocaine ‘Obviously’ Belonged To Bidens)

The former Fox News host mocked the “dumbos” and “low IQ people” covering politics on news networks, noting that they got it wrong.

“Really, these are mouth breathers,” Carlson said. “They immediately check their notes, ‘Oh, South Carolina is the highest military population per capita of any state,’ And, so they all look at, ‘Oh, he said that in South Carolina, he criticized the Iraq War. He’s gonna get creamed in the primary.'”

Carlson said Bill Kristol, who fervently opposed Trump, and former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, whose father was Vice President Dick Cheney, attempted to “subvert” Trump’s campaign. He said the former congresswoman is Pbloodthirsty for Ukraine,” claiming she could be a “normal human being” if she were not complicit in the Iraq War.

“That’s when the realignment happened on the left, where Liz Cheney and Bill Crystal and all these people whose core problem is that they can never admit the great adventure of their life, the Iraq War, was wrong,” Carlson said. “They could never admit it.”