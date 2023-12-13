‘I Leave My Blow In The Truck’: Tucker Says White House Cocaine ‘Obviously’ Belonged To Biden Family

Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson revealed Tuesday who he believes cocaine found at the White House belongs to during a Twitter Space.

The Tucker Carlson Network (TCN) creator said the drug “obviously” belongs to someone from the Biden family when asked his opinion on the incident that occurred in July.

“I leave my blow in the truck every time. Just on principle,” Carlson said. “They got dogs in there and everything.”

‼ @TuckerCarlson comments on the Biden administration: “Stop lying to me. The whole thing is a lie. The presidency is a lie. The guy is senile!” pic.twitter.com/75wazSAosY — Tucker Carlson Network (@TCNetwork) December 13, 2023

Carlson expressed empathy for documented drug users in the first family, stating that his personal experience with drugs and 21 years of sobriety allow him to understand the mindset of addiction. He named two of the president’s children, Ashley and Hunter Biden, as having substance abuse issues.

“I know the paranoia that accompanies the use of illegal drugs. And no normal cocaine user, whether chronic or casual would ever think to bring cocaine into the White House because that’s a no-no,” Carlson said. “I don’t care how high you are. I’m not doing that.”

“Clearly, it’s someone who lives or works there who is so familiar with it that the, you know, the fear about being around Secret Service and dogs, they’ve got a lot of dogs at the White House, uh, is not at all a motivator. So like, you know it’s someone from the family, obviously, and you’ve got a couple of heavy drug users in the family,” Carson said.

Carlson also made clear that he was “not attacking” the Bidens. However, he expressed frustration with the deception of the current administration. (RELATED: Photo Purportedly Show White House Cocaine Stash Discovered Over Summer)

“Stop lying to me. The whole thing is a lie. The presidency is a lie. The guy is senile,” Carson said.

Carlson compared the Biden administration to a Salvador Dalí painting, noting that Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre “can barely speak English” and Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland “helped start the Iraq War.”

“It’s insane. It’s like the least competent, the most malicious, the least accomplished and the most personally damaged people are running everything,” Carlson said. “There’s gotta be a name for that. Government by freaks?”

Carlson launched TCN, his new subscription media outlet, on Monday. The former Fox News host’s comeback follows his ousting from the network in April.