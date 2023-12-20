8-Year-Old Boy In Oklahoma Shot In Head While Viewing Christmas Lights As Mom Delivers Food, Mom Says: REPORT

A festive outing turned tragic after a boy in Oklahoma was shot in the head while accompanying his mother to deliver food, the boy’s mother said, Law&Crime reported.

An 8-year-old boy, Zack, was critically injured after sustaining a gunshot to the head Dec. 10, his mother said on a GoFundMe page set up for the boy. Nichole Groshong, Zack’s mother, said she was simultaneously delivering food for DoorDash and looking at Christmas lights with her sons and mother-in-law, according to Law&Crime. The family was admiring Christmas lights at about 8 p.m. when someone allegedly started shooting at them, the mother said on GoFundMe. Following the alleged gunshots, Groshong said she quickly drove off with her family.

“I drove away as fast as I could,” Groshong wrote on the GoFundMe page. “My kids said they were okay, but Waylon then informed me that Zack was bleeding and he didn’t know from where so I drove as fast as I could to the hospital while my oldest kept his little brother awake all the way to the hospital and they said that was the best thing he could have done.”

As of Sunday, Zack was still in the ICU, according to the GoFundMe page. His injuries were severe, including a skull fracture and a brain blood clot, the GoFundMe update said. This had apparently affected his cognitive functions and mobility. Despite these challenges, his condition was showing signs of improvement, the update stated. (RELATED: REPORT: 11-Year-Old Allegedly Carjacked DoorDash Driver At Gunpoint)

“He has a blood clot by the skull fracture, they put him on blood thinners, and hopefully the medication breaks up the blood clot, or they may have to go remove it. I am praying the blood thinners work,” the GoFundMe page said.

Lawton Police arrested 30-year-old Jullian Phillips in connection with the alleged shooting, Law&Crime reported. Phillips, who police reportedly say has no connection to Groshong’s family, is suspected of mistaking Zack’s identity. Sgt. Christopher Blessing of the Lawton Police Department confirmed the arrest to the outlet. Phillips was reportedly charged with shooting with intent to kill and was held on a $500,000 bond. His court appearance has been scheduled for Jan. 22.