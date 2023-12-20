Action News Helicopter Crashes In New Jersey, Two Onboard Killed: REPORT

Tragedy struck the Action News team late Tuesday evening when a helicopter crash claimed the lives of two of their employees in New Jersey, WPVI-TV reported.

The helicopter called Chopper 6 was returning from a reporting assignment along the Jersey Shore when it met with the accident, according to WPVI-TV. The flight carried a pilot and a photographer, both of whom have been a part of the Action News family for many years. Their identities are being withheld at this time as the process of informing their relatives is still underway. (RELATED: Video Shows Dramatic Escape Of Police Officers In Deadly Helicopter Crash)

An investigation is underway after Action News’ helicopter Chopper 6 crashed in a wooded area of Burlington County, New Jersey on Tuesday night. https://t.co/4VYOq8YTOK — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) December 20, 2023

“Chopper 6 and those who fly it are crucial part of our in our news operations. Chopper 6 fly over breaking news, traffic backups, giving us valuable information, able to access areas difficult to reach,” WPVI reporter Katherine Scott said.

The helicopter involved in the crash was last seen flying over a local forest before going down, WPVI-TV reported. New Jersey State Police were able to pinpoint the crash site but had difficulty accessing the site because of the dense woods.

Chopper 6 has been an asset to the local news team, providing aerial views for various reports ranging from weather conditions to traffic updates, WPVI-TV added. The Federal Aviation Administration has been alerted and is set to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.