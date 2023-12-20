Biden Admin Reportedly Releases Wealthy Ally Of Socialist Dictator In Prisoner Swap

President Joe Biden’s administration reportedly released the wealthy ally of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in a prisoner swap that is expected to gain the United States several Americans.

The Biden administration released Alex Saab on Wednesday, who was originally taken into custody in 2020 for money laundering, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press (AP). Two docket entries relating to Saab’s case were filed under seal both on Friday and Monday, an indication that a deal between the two countries is in progress, The AP reported. (RELATED: Biden Admin Issues Fewest Oil And Gas Drilling Leases Since The 1940s: REPORT)

“As we welcome home our fellow citizens, I must also remind all Americans of the long-standing warning against traveling to Venezuela. Americans should not travel there,” Biden said in a statement. “Reuniting wrongfully detained Americans with their loved ones has been a priority for my Administration since day one. As is the return to the United States of fugitives from justice.”

Senior U.S. officials confirmed the release of Saab in exchange for Americans to CNN. The White House announced Wednesday that ten Americans had been released from Venezuelan custody. As a part of the deal, Leonard Francis, a fugitive who fled the United States before being sentenced for participating in brazen bribery and a corruption case, will be extradited back to the country to face charges, the White House said in a statement.

Two Green Berets remain in Venezuelan custody and could be among those who are released, The AP reported. The last prisoner swap between the two countries came in 2022.

After being questioned about potential hostage deals in the Israel-Hamas war, Biden was asked earlier on Wednesday about reports that the Biden administration was releasing Saab.

“Can I do that after this event?” the president said, pushing a further response after his remarks on economic policy in Wisconsin.

“It looks like Maduro, so far, is keeping his commitment on a free election. But it ain’t done yet. We’ve got a long way to go. But it’s good so far,” Biden added.

The swap adds to the recent moves the Biden administration has made to better relations between the two countries, The AP reported. The Biden administration eased sanctions on the country in October on the condition that Maduro worked to give the country fair elections in 2024.