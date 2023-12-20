Popular Kids’ Show CoComelon Lane Features Boy In Tutu And Tiara Dancing For 2 Gay Dads

A clip of kids’ show CoComelon Lane featured a boy in a tutu and tiara dancing for his two gay dads, incensing Twitter users, ABC News reported Wednesday.

The clip shows a young boy, Nico, who reportedly is unsure what to wear. His dads encourage him to “just be you,” as the boy looks at both masculine shirts and a tiara. He ultimately chooses a tiara as well as a tutu and dances around the room as his dads sing a song.

The new CoComelon Lane on Netflix has a boy in a dress dance for his 2 gay dads CoComelon is the most popular show for babies and toddlers ages 2+ pic.twitter.com/wSYyEZEzMJ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 20, 2023

Other reactions included comments such as: ‘We are truly living in evil times,’ said Vince Langman.

‘Netflix is the next Disney,’ another user said.

One user predicted ‘another Bud Light,’ referring to the boycott of Bud Light after the company partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. (RELATED: Parents Sue Blue State School District For ‘Intentionally’ Transitioning Daughter Without Their Consent)

Conservative podcaster and author Allie Beth Stuckey said it was ‘Just a matter of time’ before the show became altered by left-leaning ideas.

“Cocomelon was actually wholesome,” Stuckey wrote. “The mom and dad were loving to each other. Some songs emphasized traditional gender roles. Now we get a boy in a tutu.”

Some users called it ‘disturbing,’ relating the clip to ‘grooming’ and saying it makes family ‘obsolete.’

The scariest part of this is understanding WHY they are brainwashing a generation away from the standard family make up. It’s not to widen the possibilities of family. It’s to make families obsolete. That’s anti human. — Jon (@JonnyThePhoenix) December 20, 2023

CoComelon Lane is reportedly a Netflix spinoff show from YouTube’s popular Cocomelon. It is targeted toward children ages 2 and up and addresses social and emotional developmental milestones. It is one of several children’s television shows that is showing an uptick in LGBT characters, reported ABC News.