Raymond Lopez Says Party Has Lost ‘All Common Sense’ When It Comes To Border Crisis, Rips Brandon Johnson

Democrat Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez slammed the city’s mayor Wednesday on Fox for not blaming President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for the “failure to protect and secure” the southern border, stating there’s no more “common sense” in the Democratic Party.

Lopez appeared on “Hannity” to discuss the recent issue Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson had with Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and his push to send migrants to the sanctuary city. Fox guest host Kellyanne Conway asked how the Chicago alderman felt about Johnson blaming Abbott for a 5-year-old migrant’s death in the city’s migrant shelter.

Lopez said while placing blame is nothing new for Chicago mayors, Johnson is “blaming everyone except the person who needs to get the blame,” calling out Biden and Harris. (RELATED: Abbott Begins Flying Migrants To Chicago After City Restricts Busing Effort)

“Well, you know, we’ve walked down this path before, Kellyanne, when we saw Lori Lightfoot try to blame the governor for the failure to protect and secure the border of the United States. You know, my mayor is blaming everyone except the person who needs to get the blame and that is President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris who are responsible for protecting and securing our borders and for having a functional immigration system,” Lopez stated.

“They’re not calling out Secretary Mayorkas for letting undocumented — for letting asylum seekers come to this country under false pretense and then giving them court cases 10 years from now. They’re calling on the governor who’s clearly frustrated, who even has democratic city mayors begging for help as they are being overrun on a daily basis. It’s outrageous that common sense is nowhere to be found in the Democratic Party anymore when it comes to this issue.”

Lopez continued to say the U.S. needs to not only “secure the border,” but stop “the draw” which is allowing people to get “free benefits” being spread amongst migrants. (RELATED: Chicago Mayor’s Board Of Education Cites ‘Inequity’ In Move To Gut City’s Best Public Schools)

“If we want this to stop, we have to secure the border. We have to stop the draw — which is all the free benefits that people are hearing about and posting about and sharing amongst their social media circles, encouraging the ever growing flow of individuals. Not just from South America now, but from the entire world to come to our southern border, sneak in just so they could get their payment, get their selfie and then continue the cycle over and over again,” Lopez stated.

A five-year old migrant boy who had been temporarily living within a Chicago migrant shelter died over the weekend after being rushed to the hospital and suffering from a medical emergency, the mayor said, according to The Associated Press (AP). Johnson said Chicago officials placed blame on the Texas governor for allegedly creating the conditions that led to the migrant boy’s death, according to WTTW.

Police said the boy was “not feeling well” prior to his rush to the hospital. However, the investigation for his death is ongoing, The AP reported.