Laura Ingraham Says That Biden Is Afraid To Face Trump ‘Fair And Square’ In 2024

Fox News host Laura Ingraham said Wednesday that President Joe Biden was too afraid to face former President Donald Trump “fair and square” in the 2024 election, noting that Biden was trailing Trump in the polls.

Biden claimed Trump “supported an insurrection” on Wednesday when asked about the Colorado Supreme Court’s 4-3 ruling to disqualify Trump from the ballot. “Biden is so afraid of voters in the United States that he cannot risk facing Trump fair and square,” Ingraham said. (RELATED: ‘Outrageous Form Of Lawfare’: Social Media Explodes After Colorado Supreme Court Tosses Trump Off Ballot)

“Let’s not kid ourselves, this 14th Amendment argument will not be limited to Trump, if it’s allowed to stand. If it’s successful, the Democrats would certainly apply the same standards to DeSantis,” Ingraham continued. “And going forward, they would try to ban any Republican whoever expressed serious doubts about an election where a Democrat was declared the winner. Now, Biden’s blatant attack on democracy will destroy his credibility, and it’ll happen all over the world.”

WATCH:



Biden trails Trump by 2.6% in the RealClearPolitics average of general election polls from Dec. 4 to Dec. 18. Trump receives 64.8% support in the RealClearPolitics average of polls for the Republican primary from Dec. 4 to Dec. 18, leading Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida by 53.7%.

“Democrats are seething, they’re freaking out and yet, they’re also stuck, and now they sabotaged themselves,” Ingraham said. “They are so consumed with hatred toward Trump and his supporters that they just can’t see the damage that they are doing to their own cause, forget the country.”

“The decision by the Colorado Supreme Court is not going to hurt the populists or the America Firsters. It proves that the populists were right,” Ingraham continued. “For years we warned that Americans are governed by an elite class that has nothing but contempt for the working people of our country and that those elites are going to try to hold on to power by any means necessary. And now, everyone knows that.”

President Joe Biden currently has a 37.3% approval rating on the economy compared to a 59.9% disapproval rate, according to the RealClearPolitics average of polls between Nov. 1 and Dec. 18. Only 33.3% of Americans approved of Biden’s handling of inflation, compared to 64% who disapproved, according to RealClearPolitics.

