Dem Senator Says ‘Any Action’ To Stop Trump From Winning Should Be ‘Encouraged,’ Applauds Kicking Trump Off The Ballot

Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware claimed Wednesday that “any action that makes it less likely” for former President Donald Trump to return to office should encourage Americans.

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Trump was disqualified under the provisions of the 14th Amendment in a 4-3 decision Tuesday evening that was widely condemned. “I’m confident Joe Biden will be reelected regardless of which Republican is on the ballot, but this could really shake up the Republican primary,” Coons told “CNN News Central” host Kate Bolduan. (RELATED: ‘If You Can’t Win, Cheat’: Trump World Responds To Colorado Supreme Court Keeping Him Off Ballot)

WATCH:



“There was a finding by the court in Colorado, looking at the evidence that former President Trump participated in an insurrection,” Coons said earlier. “I was here on Jan. 6th, we had an impeachment trial for President Trump after the events of Jan. 6, I think it’s undeniable, in my view, that he participated in an insurrection and as such should be disqualified from holding federal office.”

Hundreds of people stormed the Capitol building during the certification of the electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2021. The 14th Amendment, ratified in 1868, was intended to keep former Confederate military personnel from serving in Congress.

“Whether it is a court that determines he’s unfit to hold office because he took up force against our Constitution or mobilized a mob against our Constitution, or because the electorate throws him out, I don’t think it really matters. If he’s unfit to hold office we should all be encouraged by any action that makes it less likely that he will return to the presidency.”

Trump leads President Joe Biden by 2.6% in the RealClearPolitics average of general election polls from Dec. 4 to Dec. 18.

