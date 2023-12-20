‘That’s Just A Lie!’: Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski Deny Being Unfairly Partisan Toward Trump

MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski denied “Morning Joe” is unfairly partisan toward former President Donald Trump during Wednesday’s panel.

Scarborough claimed Trump said “the words of [Adolf] Hitler” and other “outrageous things” that must be criticized and prevented. Brzezinski argued that they lament Trump because they care about the Constitution and other “basic” principles.

“The proper response is hearing it and saying, how do we stop that? How do we defeat that? How do we shove the words of Hitler back into his throat, shove it down his throat and make him pay politically for this every day for the rest of his life? How do we take the fact that he brags about terminating Roe v. Wade and then tries to go back on that? That’s just unfair!” Scarborough said. “I’ve got to say, Mara’s [Gay] exactly right, it’s just like TikTok. I hear from everybody, ‘Oh, TikTok’s destroying America, young people are watching TikTok, they’re gonna vote for Donald Trump.’ Well, get on TikTok and figure out how to confront it. How to overcome it. How to beat it.”

“I think the problem, I agree with everything that you said and what Mara said,” Brzezinski added. “The problem here is that this conversation somehow in certain circles and I would say among the Republican presidential candidates, Republican leaders in Congress and on networks like Fox News and Newsmax that say, ‘Oh, it’s so partisan. What they’re saying is so partisan.’ No, no, this is American. We’re all trying to talk about the same facts, we’re trying to adhere to the Constitution, we’re trying to follow the law and no, we don’t like insurrections or Adolf Hitler! It’s pretty basic!” (RELATED: ‘Disgraceful On Every Level’: ‘Morning Joe’ Melts Down Over Trump Town Hall)

“If you watch this show, and I’ve noticed this several times and I haven’t said anything, but if you look at that screen, I can identify one, two, three people, who, before Donald Trump, probably never voted for a Democratic presidential candidate,” Scarborough added. “I don’t want to speak for you all, but certainly voted for more Republicans than Democrats. So this is not about Republican versus Democrat. This is not about liberal versus conservative. This is about people who love democracy versus people who, I guess, just don’t give a damn about American democracy. So this lie that’s on other networks that this is partisan and left-wing versus right-wing, this is progressive versus … it’s just a lie.”

The program has repeatedly compared Trump to Hitler and Italian fascist Benito Mussolini. The hosts did not push back against The Bulwark editor-in-chief Charlie Sykes as he claimed during a Nov. 13 segment that Trump could construct concentration camps if he is ever re-elected president.

Scarborough also argued in September that Trump sounded “cognitively impaired” for mixing up President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama as he accused the current president of being mentally challenged. In the process, he defended Biden against accusations that he is “cognitively impaired.”