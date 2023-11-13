Never-Trumper Charlie Sykes Tells ‘Morning Joe’ Hosts Trump Would Build ‘Concentration Camps’ In 2nd Term

Political commentator Charlie Sykes said Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that former President Donald Trump plans to construct “concentration camps” in his second term.

Sykes, who is editor-in-chief of the anti-Trump website The Bulwark, accused Trump of being an “authoritarian” who intends to turn his administration into a dictatorship. The “Morning Joe” chyron described Sykes as a “conservative commentator.”

“Donald Trump is laying out what Trump 2.0 would be,” Sykes said, noting Trump’s praise of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and other “authoritarian thugs.”

“His admiration for Chairman Mao, his admiration for [Chinese] President Xi [Jinping] and [Russian President] Vladimir Putin is intense, to turn the government into a weapon of revenge and retribution, the plans — the detailed plans — for mass deportations and concentration camps,” he added.

Sykes said Trump is “deadly serious” about these plans, comparing him to “a clown with a flamethrower.” He also told the hosts that the former president is “escalating his rhetoric” and openly declaring that he plans to govern as an “authoritarian” if reelected in 2024. (RELATED: MSNBC Guest Claims Mike Pence Would Put Gay People In ‘Concentration Camps’ If He Became President)

The Bulwark editor made the comments in response to Trump’s recent vow to “root out” political opponents.

“In honor of our great Veterans on Veteran’s [sic] Day, we pledge to you that we will root out the Communists, Marxists, Fascists, and Radical Left Thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our Country, lie, steal, and cheat on Elections, and will do anything possible, whether legally or illegally, to destroy America, and the American Dream,” Trump posted to Truth Social on Saturday. “The threat from outside forces is far less sinister, dangerous, and grave, than the threat from within. Despite the hatred and anger of the Radical Left Lunatics who want to destroy our Country, we will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

He made a similar comment at a New Hampshire rally the same day, denouncing “the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country.” His remark has drawn serious backlash from the liberal media, who have repeatedly compared him to fascist dictators Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini.