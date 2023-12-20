Joe Biden’s Daughter Owes Thousands In Unpaid Taxes

President Joe Biden’s daughter, Ashley Biden, reportedly owes thousands of dollars in unpaid taxes dating back to her dad’s time as vice president, according to the Daily Caller.

Avoiding taxes isn’t just a Hunter Biden thing. It’s a family affair!

Ashley Biden owes roughly $5,000 in income taxes dating back to 2015, which is far less than Hunter Biden but still a pretty penny.

When Joe Biden is out there yapping about how rich people don’t pay their fair share, maybe he should take care of his adult children paying their taxes first. At least the other rich people who “don’t pay taxes” built something in this country.

