Joe Biden’s Daughter Reportedly Owes Thousands In Unpaid Income Taxes

President Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley Biden reportedly owes thousands of unpaid taxes dating back to her father’s vice presidency.

Ashley Biden owes roughly $5,000 worth of income taxes dating back to 2015, a tax lien docket obtained by Fox News shows. Tax liens are legal claims against an individual’s assets or property in order to collect delinquent taxes. (RELATED: Hunter Biden’s Business Relationship With Chinese Firm Began During Joe Biden’s Vice Presidency, Docs Show)

The Philadelphia Department of Revenue sent Biden a notice on Dec. 1 saying the “amount of such unpaid tax, interest, additions or penalties is a lien in favor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania upon the taxpayer’s property – real, personal, or both – as the case may be,” Fox News reported. She and her attorney did not respond to the outlet’s requests for comment.

“‘The scale is not anything like @HunterBiden, but… @JoeBiden is constantly talking about how wealthy & connected people do not pay their fair share and can afford to pay more, and it just so happens that both of his living children did not pay their taxes,'” [] the founder of… https://t.co/K7dtRvAZeH pic.twitter.com/9rcdoLyQuD — Marco Polo (@MarcoPolo501c3) December 18, 2023

Biden’s daughter owes thousands in income taxes, lien documents show https://t.co/GyHw89itY3 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 18, 2023



The tax notice lists Jan. 1, 2015 as the start date, when Joe Biden was vice president, and Jan. 1, 2021 as the end date, right before he was sworn in as president.

Former Trump aide Garrett Ziegler, founder of nonprofit research group Marco Polo first discovered Ashley Biden’s tax lien, according to Fox News.

“The scale is not anything like Hunter, but… Joe is constantly talking about how wealthy and connected people do not pay their fair share and can’t afford to pay more, and it just so happens that both of his living children did not pay their taxes,” Ziegler told the outlet.

Marco Polo created a website containing the emails from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop archive and a lengthy report on the laptop contents.

The nonprofit has also uploaded images from Hunter Biden’s laptop archive and iPhone backup. Hunter Biden is suing Ziegler for disseminating the contents of his abandoned laptop archive.

Ashley Biden is a career philanthropist and social worker. She is Joe Biden’s youngest child and his only child with first lady Jill Biden, his second wife.

President Biden had three children with his late wife Neilia Hunter, who died in a car accident in December 1972 alongside their infant daughter Naomi. Joe Biden and his family visited their graves in Wilmington, Delaware Monday to commemorate the anniversary of the fatal car accident.

His two sons, the late Beau Biden and embattled son Hunter Biden survived the accident. Hunter Biden is facing nine tax related charges tied to his failure to pay $1 million worth of taxes during the 2016-19 tax years as part of special counsel David Weiss’ ongoing criminal probe.

“The Defendant engaged in a four-year scheme to not pay at least $1.4 million in self-assessed federal taxes he owed for tax years 2016 through 2019, from in or about January 2017 through in or about October 15, 2020, and to evade the assessment of taxes for tax year 2018 when he filed false returns in or about February 2020,” reads the tax indictment against Hunter Biden leveled by a federal grand jury in California.

Hunter Biden is also facing three federal gun charges in Delaware tied to a 2018 firearm purchase while he battled a crack cocaine addiction.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges in October and his attorneys are attempting to get them dismissed.