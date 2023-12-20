‘The Actual End Of Democracy’: Tucker Torches Colorado Decision To Keep Trump Off Ballot

Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson torched the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to disqualify former President Donald Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot.

The justices ruled in a 4-3 decision to bar Trump from the ballot, stating he violated the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban.” Carlson warned Wednesday this decision by the liberal Colorado justices was the “actual end of democracy” and disputed claims Trump led an insurrection at the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

“Whatever else January 6 was, and in some ways we still don’t know exactly what it was, it was not a Trump-led insurrection,” Carlson said in a Wednesday monologue. “The crowd had no guns. They had no plan to overthrow the government. Nothing like that has ever emerged. And above all, Trump was not leading it. He was miles away at the White House at the time, where he issued a public statement calling for calm and non-violence.”

The actual end of democracy. pic.twitter.com/OXA4SHnNug — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) December 20, 2023

He criticized the four justices who ruled in favor of removing Trump from the ballot given the former president had never been charged or convicted of an insurrection. (RELATED: Turley Gives Single Reason All 9 SCOTUS Justices Should Cut Down Trump Ballot Ruling Without Any Dissenters)

“Despite the fact Donald Trump has never been convicted by any court of insurrection, and although the 14th Amendment specifically does not apply to the presidency, Donald Trump cannot run for president because he is an insurrectionist,” Carlson continued. “This seemed like lunacy because it was lunacy.”

The Daily Caller co-founder argued U.S. democracy is failing and quoted El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele who tweeted, “The United States has lost its ability to lecture any other country about ‘democracy.'” Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, who he described as “an unhappy 39-year-old liberal” woman, said Trump incited a so-called insurrection and agreed with the state Supreme Court’s ruling.

Carlson said her statement and the state Supreme Court’s ruling was un-American.

“None of this seems very American. All of it looks like the actual end of democracy,” Carlson concluded.

In the dissenting opinion, Chief Justice Brian Boatright argued the state law “was not enacted to decide whether a candidate engaged in insurrection.”

Trump said “justice” has been “weaponized” to benefit President Joe Biden in the 2024 election in a Tuesday post on Truth Social.