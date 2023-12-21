‘It’s Unfair’: Some Colorado Voters Tell CNN They Are Against State Supreme Court Taking Trump Off Ballot

Several voters in Colorado told CNN on Thursday they oppose the state Supreme Court’s ruling to remove former President Donald Trump from the ballot.

A handful of voters said the court’s ruling was “unfair” and accused the justices of playing politics by removing the Republican frontrunner from the ballot. In the decision, four of the seven justices ruled that Trump violated Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which states that “no person shall … hold any office … shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion.”

Voters in Douglas County, a majority Republican county in Colorado, expressed their opinions on the ruling to CNN. Voters ranging all across the political spectrum disapproved of the ruling, while others agreed.

“You know, I’m not the biggest fan of Trump but I don’t think people should be taken off the ballot necessarily,” Colorado resident Christian Lyles told CNN.

“I think it’s unfair,” resident Trac Stephenson said. “Government shouldn’t get in that position to control votes for certain candidates.”

One Trump supporter accused the state Supreme Court of playing a “game” by “not being honest.” Another resident named Kristina Karford said she is “outraged.” (RELATED: ‘It Really Helps Donald Trump’: Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill Says Colorado Supreme Court Made ‘Real Bad Decision’)

“They’re gonna take away our choice based on their personal beliefs because I don’t believe they’re speaking for the people,” Karford said.

Douglas County resident Steven Ferradino called it a “great decision,” arguing an individual who attempts to overturn an election should not be allowed to run again.

“We have a 14th Amendment for a reason,” Ferradino said.

Elle Gray, a resident who voted for Trump in 2020, said she believes Trump engaged in an insurrection and should not be on the ballot. Democratic voter Kelsey Nietel said Trump’s actions during the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot were “unacceptable” and he should face consequences.

Another voter is weary of accusations that Trump incited an insurrection.

“I think if that was a legitimate thing to happen, if he was part of an insurrection, he would’ve been arrested. He wasn’t arrested,” Republican voter Jake Herman said.

Keith Raymond, a supporter of Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie, told CNN he is not necessarily in favor of the decision, but the voters have to abide by the justices’ decision.

Chief Justice Brian Boatright and two associate justices dissented in the ruling, arguing state law “was not enacted to decide whether a candidate engaged in insurrection.” Trump has not been charged or convicted of inciting an insurrection but is charged with engaging in conspiracies to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election.