Dem Pollster Says Colorado Ruling Could ‘Boomerang’ On Dems

Democratic pollster Mark Penn said Thurday the Colorado Supreme Court ruling blocking former President Donald Trump from the ballot could “boomerang” on the Democratic Party in 2024.

The divided seven-judge panel ruled in a 4-3 decision Trump was disqualified from appearing on the ballot in the 2024 Republican primary election. “I think overall, I think this can play out as a boomerang,” Penn warned Fox News host Martha MacCallum. (RELATED: ‘This Is Dead Wrong’: Turley Blasts ‘Fundamentally Flawed’ Ruling By Colorado Court Barring Trump From Ballot)

“It’s not as though Trump did something additional that we don’t know,” Penn continued. “He’s suddenly being charged. He has been taken off of the ballot. You know, voters in America, they like to make their own choices. They don’t like to be told what to do and who they can vote for.”

Trump has led President Joe Biden in polling, being 2.3% ahead of the incumbent in the RealClearPolitics average of general election polls from Dec. 4 to Dec. 18.

“I think this is a very precarious area here for the Democrats, because of the potential boomerang and for the country,” Penn said. “The Supreme Court has to act quickly like it did in Bush v. Gore and these other situations and not let this fester and go out of control.”

Prior to Penn’s comments, former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker predicted that the court’s ruling would lead to a “state-by-state battle.”

“I think a lot of Americans are asking themselves about the rule of law right now,” Whitaker said. “Do we have it, or is it just these black-robed unelected folks that can decide, without procedural due process, like you said, that President Trump has never been found guilty or charged with insurrection, but somehow he’s ineligible in Colorado because four out of seven judges said he was? I think that’s very concerning, and as for someone that stands for the rule of law and procedural due process, I think this is an outrageous result.”

