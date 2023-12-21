Video Shows Dem Holiday Party Plunged Into Chaos By Pro-Palestine Protesters

Pro-Palestine protesters interrupted a holiday party for a Democratic congressional district Dec. 16 in Detroit, Michigan, according to multiple reports.

The party was hosted at the Common Pub for the 13th Congressional District Democratic Party, according to WXYZ News. Protesters began chanting for a ceasefire in Gaza after Shri Thanedar, a U.S. representative, addressed the crowd.

“Shri you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide,” protestors chanted in the video.

Videos on Twitter appears to show the commotion between guests of the party and protesters. People appeared to gather outside the bar, playing the drums and chanting. Footage from Bridge Michigan appears to show protesters banging on the windows.

This event has been the tradional time for black democratic community activist to come together in harmony. pic.twitter.com/gmHsdyHkha — Commissioner Jonathan C. Kinloch (@jkin5022) December 18, 2023

Protesters continued to disrupt the party despite Jonathan Kinloch, the Chairman of the district, and the owner of the bar demanding they leave, WXYZ reported. (RELATED: Democrat Leadership Refuses To Condemn Violent Pro-Palestinian Protest Right Outside Their Own Headquarters).

“They were being disruptive,” Kinloch said, The Messenger reported, citing local reports. “The owner asked them to leave. I asked them to leave. They refused to leave, so they were removed from a place that they had no business and no legal right to be in.”

Bobbie Johnson, a local Democrat activist, was reportedly punched in the face as she and other party attendees attempted to remove protesters out of the pub, according to Bridge Michigan. She was hospitalized and suffered from two black eyes.

“This is not going to give you support for your cause,” Thanedar said in a press conference Monday, WYXZ reported. “I welcome them to come to my office. I welcome them to invite me to town halls where I could come and we can have a dialogue.”

No arrests were made, according to WXYZ. Police reportedly said the incident was under investigation.