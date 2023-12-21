Gen Zers Are Calling For A Tax Strike, Proving That They Don’t Know How Taxes (Or Anything Else) Work

The concept of a “2024 Tax Strike” went viral on TikTok in December, proving the Chinese Communist Party-influenced app is doing its best work to ensure Americans remain stupid as hell about finance.

In one video, a young woman described how the “2024 tax strike” would stop the U.S. government from funding wars that supposedly kill millions of people. I didn’t really understand the point this woman was trying to make, but the more I scrolled, the more I realized that almost no one on TikTok makes any sense about anything ever.

Another user made a video where she claimed that if all Americans stopped paying their taxes and student loans, every bank in America would collapse. And apparently that’s a good thing, if you’re a person who wants to bring down the big bad American Empire.

How are you supposed to “stop paying taxes” when they’re automatically deducted from every paycheck? That’s a good question, and one that these morons wouldn’t have the slightest clue how to answer.

Thankfully, I found a video of an insightful (if somewhat racist) woman detailing why her fellow TikTok users should not stop paying their taxes, and pointing out the absurdity of people on government assistance calling for a tax strike.

Listen, I understand how and why we have a tax system. I do think we should be given somewhat of a choice over where our taxes are distributed, and I believe every single tax penny spent should be accounted for — but we live in a collapsing society here. Just be grateful we still have a country left to give our taxes to, because pretty soon, that might not be the case (especially if the idiots in these videos end up running the world). (RELATED: You Think Gen Z Slang Is Insane? You’re Not Ready For Gen Alpha Slang)

Oh, and if you do decide to go on a “tax strike,” please realize this is the perfect way for any type of tyrannical government to put you in prison indefinitely. So, good luck to you.