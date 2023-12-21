Jury Indicts ‘Turtleboy’ On 16 Criminal Charges Linked To Murder Case

Blogger Aidan Timothy Kearney, who is known as “Turtleboy,” faces 16 new charges Wednesday in connection to the John O’Keefe murder case, CBS News reported.

The Norfolk County Grand Jury has indicted Kearney on 16 additional criminal counts, including eight counts of witness intimidation, three counts of conspiracy to intimidate witnesses, and five counts of picketing a witness. This follows his earlier arrest in Oct. on charges of witness intimidation, according to CBS News.

The case involves Karen Read, who stands accused of second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, Boston police officer O’Keefe, the outlet reported. Read maintained her innocence and entered a not guilty plea, CBS News reported. In a statement to the press in May, she said, “We know who did it. We know. And we know who spearheaded this coverup. You all know.” (RELATED: ‘Deepest Regret And Sorrow’: Mommy-Vlogger Pleads Guilty To Abusing, Starving Children, Video Shows)

Turtleboy blogger Aidan Kearney indicted on new charges in connection with Karen Read coverage https://t.co/qpv6Js5cmh — Boston.com (@BostonDotCom) December 20, 2023

Kearney has reportedly been a vocal supporter of Read, according to CBS News. He is alleged to have covered the case, often adopting an aggressive stance towards those involved. His actions have led to confrontations with witnesses, drawing the attention of the authorities.

Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey took a firm stand on the issue in August, the outlet reported. In a statement, he condemned the harassment of witnesses in the Read case. “Conspiracy theories are not evidence,” Morrissey said.

Kearney appeared in court on Nov. 1, 2023, and his arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 27 at Norfolk Superior Court.