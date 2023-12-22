‘Gives Me Hope’: Fox & Friends Host Offers Rare Praise To Fetterman For Calling Out Left-Wingers

“Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade offered rare praise for Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman on Friday following the senator’s claims about the left.

Fetterman said Wednesday in an interview with The New York Times that it’s his fellow liberal colleagues who are rooting for his demise.

“What I have found out over the last couple years is that the right, and now the left, are hoping that I die. There are ones that are rooting for anything blood clot. They have both now been wishing that I die.”

Kilmeade said the revelation gave him hope.

“Two people have given me hope for this country,” Kilmeade said, referring to Fetterman and comedian Bill Maher who has expressed support for Israel and better border security.

“It’s weird to see this transition because I find myself every single week retweeting something that Fetterman has said,” co-host Lawrence Jones chimed in. “He has been very supportive of Israel.”

“He was so progressive, he was a progressive!” guest co-host Carly Shimkus said.

“He changed,” Jones responded.

“Pennsylvania’s a swing state, so maybe he’s listening to the whole of the state,” Shimkus said.

Jones suggested Fetterman’s switch came because of his stint in the hospital at the beginning of the year due to clinical depression.

“I think he has left the progressive side. I’m so grateful that he has been able to recover, but something changed in the middle of his recovery,” Jones argued. “Him going to therapy and everything. When he re-emerged his comments seemed to have changed.” (RELATED: Pro-Palestinian Protesters Shout Down Dem Senator After He Condemns Hamas)

Fetterman has been outspoken about his support for Israel in recent weeks, and has called for the resignation of New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez after his indictment and demanding stronger border policies.

Fetterman also ditched the progressive label in early December telling reporters he is “not a progressive.”

“I just think I’m a Democrat that is very committed to choice and other things. But with Israel, I’m going to be on the right side of that. And immigration is something near and dear to me, and I think we do have to effectively address it as well.”