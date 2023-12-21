Sen. Fetterman Says Liberals And Conservatives Want Him To Get Blood Clot, Die

Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman said Wednesday he believes his liberal colleagues are hoping he gets another blood clot and dies.

“What I have found out over the last couple years is that the right, and now the left, are hoping that I die. There are ones that are rooting for another blood clot. They have both now been wishing that I die,” Fetterman said in the interview with the New York Times.

WATCH: Pro-Palestinian protesters shouted down Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania on Thursday after he maintained that Hamas should be condemned for the Oct. 7 terrorist attack against Israel.@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/YTlH7XLvH7 — Jennie Taer 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@JennieSTaer) December 14, 2023

The comments come after Fetterman made news by breaking with Democrats over support for Israel, calling for the resignation of New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez after he was indicted and demanding stronger border policies to deal with the border crisis. (RELATED: Dem Senator Says He’s ‘Not A Progressive’ As He Splits From Left On Several Contentious Issues)

Earlier in December, Fetterman said he is “not a progressive” after being asked about his differences with Democrats. (RELATED: Pro-Palestinian Protesters Shout Down Dem Senator After He Condemns Hamas)

“I’m not a progressive,” Fetterman said in an interview with NBC News. “I just think I’m a Democrat that is very committed to choice and other things. But with Israel, I’m going to be on the right side of that. And immigration is something near and dear to me, and I think we do have to effectively address it as well.”