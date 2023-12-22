Pro-Palestinian Vandals Desecrate Cherished Nativity Scene In Boston

Pro-Palestinian vandals graffitied a nativity scene in Boston, Massachusetts, on Thursday, according to the Boston Police Department (PD).

Boston PD responded to a call on Thursday morning alerting them that a nativity scene at the Boston Common City park had been vandalized, an officer told the Daily Caller News Foundation. Police arrived on scene to find the base of the nativity scene graffitied with white paint that wrote out “Jesus was Palestinian,” according to the Boston Herald. (RELATED: Police Arrest Nearly 60 People For Pro-Gaza Protest In US Capitol Rotunda)

The Boston Common nativity scene is a near century-old tradition hosted by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, according to the Boston Herald. Parks and Recreation worked to cover up the graffiti with paint similar to the color tone of the wood used at the nativity scene.

Boston Common nativity scene vandalized. Boston Parks and Recreation painted it back over around 9am. pic.twitter.com/JCXEOiSLi2 — Jennifer Eagan (@Jennifer_Eagan) December 21, 2023

An investigation into the crime is ongoing, Boston PD told the DCNF. No arrests have yet been made.

The disturbance is the latest pro-Palestinian protest in Boston, according to the Boston Herald. Vandals also graffitied the words “free Palestine” on the WBZ-TV CBS Boston Allston headquarters in November.

Several pro-Palestinian protests have taken place in the U.S. and across the world since Oct. 7, the day Hamas terrorists attacked Israel and killed over 1,200 civilians, kidnapping hundreds of others. A number of pro-Palestinian protestors are demanding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, where the majority of Hamas terrorists are located.

Israel does not plan to halt its counteroffensive until Hamas is eradicated entirely from the region.

