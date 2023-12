OnlyFans models are propped up to young women online as glamorous influencers worthy of emulation. What happens when girls realize that the industry sold to them as a feminist mecca is actually making them wildly unhappy and destroying their self-worth?

A few women are speaking out and saying they regret their decision to be on OnlyFans. Let’s talk about it.

