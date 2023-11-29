Neymar Separating From Child’s Mother Days After His DMs With OnlyFans Model Leaked: REPORT

Neymar … I love you, man … but holy hell, you messed up … BAD.

Brazilian soccer superstar Neymar, who currently plays for Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia, and his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi are separating almost two months after their daughter was born.

The 29-year-old model broke the news Wednesday on her social media, labeling their split as “a private matter,” according to TMZ. (RELATED: Neymar Admits To Asking OnlyFans Model For Nudes … For Free)

“But as I am exposed to news, assumptions and jokes on a daily basis, I inform you that I am not in a relationship,” wrote Biancardi. “We are Mavie’s parents, and that is the reason for our bond. I hope that this way they will stop relating to the frequent news. Thank you.”

The statement from Biancardi comes just days following Neymar‘s denial of recently texting OnlyFans model Aline Farias, per TMZ.

What a dummy, man. Neymar really blew a potential marriage with the beautiful Bruna Biancardi and forming a beautiful family with her over an OnlyFans model who ain’t even all that. Just dumb.

People are really out here screwing up their whole lives over sex, man. It’s sad. And Neymar is just another casualty.

Like think about it … in the grand scheme of things, sex is only a small part of life, a very small part. But so many people have ruined and are still continuing to ruin their lives over it. In other words, a good portion of the human species is incredibly small-minded, just simpletons.

Disgraceful.