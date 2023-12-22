UFO Investigations Halted Over Fears Of ‘Demonic Forces,’ Former Defense Minister Claims

Former head of Great Britain’s Ministry of Defense (MOD) Nick Pope said Friday that many UFO/UAP investigations were stopped in the 1990s over fears of “demonic forces.”

Pope led the MOD from 1991 to 1994, and claimed that the former chief of defense staff Lord Hill-Norton stopped investigating UFO sightings across the country after being told by a priest that these could be demonic entities, according to a Metro interview with Pope. And apparently, similar fears are prevalent within the U.S. government.

“It’s counter-intuitive that some official resistance to taking UAP seriously comes not from hard-nosed science-minded sceptics who think studying the subject is a waste of government time and money, but from a faction that believes UAP are real — but demonic,” Pope told Metro. “This stems in part from a biblical description of Satan as being ‘the prince of the power of the air’ — a quotation from the book of Ephesians.”

Video Appears To Show ‘UFO’ Flying By Air Force One At Los Angeles International Airport | @DailyCaller What convenient timing … https://t.co/BTJnRWdGKR — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) December 21, 2023

Actually, I think Pope is totally wrong on this one. The reason some people think UFOs are demonic entities is largely due to the Book of Enoch, which claims God sent his angels to Earth to protect humans, but eventually the two being interbred and created a violent race of giants. God sent the Great Flood to destroy these offspring, but some say they survived. (RELATED: Harvard Physicist Says The One Thing About UFOs That Should Terrify You)

Other rumors suggest that UFOs/UAPs are actually human, but a far more advanced and spiritual type of human. “The thinking seems to be that if UFOs are some sort of demonic manifestation, engaging with it feeds them, by giving them energy, and should therefore be avoided,” Pope continued in his analysis. “This was likely to have been a factor in something reported by Pentagon UFO investigator Luis Elizondo. He said that when trying to get a senior defence official engaged on the subject, he was rebuffed by the officer, who told him to go and read his bible.”

Whatever these alien-like creatures are, they definitely seem to like the British archipelago. Some of the most intricate and totally unexplainable crop circles have popped up all over the Great British countryside, and one of the most notable UFO incidents in history occurred in Rendlesham Forest in England back in the 1980s.