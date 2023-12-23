US

‘Bloodcurdling’: Police Arrest Man After Deceased Woman Found In Burned Car On His Property: REPORT

Authorities arrested a Lancaster, California man in connection to the body of a woman discovered Thursday, ABC7 reported.

Matthew Switalski was arrested after a body was discovered in a car fire at his property early Wednesday morning, according to ABC7. He was taken into custody Thursday night, investigators confirmed to the outlet. He is being held on a $2 million bail, according to jail records, the outlet reported.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 8 a.m. Wednesday, following reports of a burning vehicle on Switalski’s property, ABC7 reported. A “bloodcurdling” woman’s scream could be heard in the early hours, followed by what sounded like an explosion shortly before the onset of the fire, residents in the vicinity told authorities.

The fire had spread to multiple vehicles and, while trying to put out the fire, firefighters discovered a woman’s body in the trunk of one of the cars, the outlet noted. Initially labeled a person of interest in the investigation, Switalski was later tracked down. By Thursday night, he was been arrested on murder charges. (RELATED: DC Police Investigating Proud Boys Burning Black Lives Matter Banner As A Hate Crime)

While the identity of the deceased woman has not been officially disclosed, local residents claim she was a schoolteacher in the area, according to ABC7.