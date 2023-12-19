REPORT: Family Says Veteran Found Shot In Trunk Of Burning Car

Authorities in Houston found the body of a Marine veteran in the trunk of a burning car early Saturday morning, ABC13 reported.

Responding to the scene at 6:30 a.m., Houston police officers and firefighters encountered a car engulfed in flames, according to ABC13. After extinguishing the fire, they discovered a body in the trunk of the car. The family, according to ABC 13, identified the victim as 39-year-old Adrean Arrington.

Family members told ABC 13 that Arrington also suffered gunshot wounds. His father, Alfred Arrington, expressed disbelief and heartbreak in an interview.

“That somebody would do a horrible thing like that to him. He didn’t deserve that,” he said.

The family also revealed that the veteran struggled following his discharge from the Marines.

“When he came home, he was different. I noticed a change in him,” his mother told ABC 13. (RELATED: Marine Killed At Military Base, Another Held As Homicide Suspect)

Arrington, remembered as a dedicated Marine veteran, served multiple tours in Iraq, as mentioned in a GoFundMe campaign. His brother, Lorenzo Jenkins, set up the fundraising campaign and highlighted his service and his role as a father to two children.

“Someone took my baby brother’s life,” Jenkins said.

As of Tuesday morning, Houston police have not identified any suspects in Arrington’s death. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.