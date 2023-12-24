Abortion Advocacy Groups Saw A Massive Revenue Spike As The Supreme Court’s Overturn Of Roe Unfolded, Tax Forms Show

High-profile pro-abortion groups like Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the National Network of Abortion Funds received massive inflows of cash as news about the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade developed.

Left-wing charities and dark money networks are responsible for some of the increase in revenue enjoyed by pro-abortion groups.

“If pro-life donors do not get involved and help raise the funds necessary, we will lose” Christina Chappell from Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Revenue spiked for several pro-abortion organizations in 2022 as left-wing charities and a major dark money network ramped up their support after a leaked decision in May of that year revealed the Supreme Court was going to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Planned Parenthood Federation of America and NARAL Pro-Choice America, which now operates as Reproductive Freedom for All, are two of the nation’s largest abortion nonprofits and saw significant increases in the amount of contributions and grants received after an unknown source leaked the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe. Some of the increased cash flow pro-abortion groups received can be attributed to left-wing nonprofits, like the Ford and Tides foundations, ramping up their grantmaking.

“Since Dobbs, the pro-abortion lobby has spent countless hours fearmongering and lying to the American public claiming pro-life protections are harmful,” Christina Chappell, vice president of advancement for Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“The pro-life side was majorly outspent in this year’s elections at a 2:1 ratio in Ohio and a 9:1 ratio on abortion ads in Virginia,” she continued. “If pro-life donors do not get involved and help raise the funds necessary, we will lose. It is just that simple.”

Planned Parenthood’s revenue jumped from $297.6 million on their 2020-2021 tax filing to $428 million during its 2021-2022 reporting period. The Supreme Court announced that it would hear a challenge to Roe in May 2021 and ultimately overturned its precedent in June 2022.

NARAL also saw a significant jump, with donation revenue increasing from $10.1 million during its 2020-2021 reporting period to $16.7 million in its 2021-2022 ax forms. (RELATED: ‘Appalling’: Abortion Groups ‘Siphoned’ Billions From Taxpayers Over Three Years, Report Shows)

The National Network of Abortion Funds, a coalition that “provide financial and logistical support” to women seeking abortions, also saw a massive hike in donation revenue following the leak of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The organization took in $13.5 million during its 2021 reporting period, which grew to to $53.7 million on its 2022 tax filing.

Tides Foundation, the Ford Foundation and nonprofits under Arabella Advisors’ dark money network donated nearly $30 million to pro-abortion groups in 2021, a figure that rose to almost $50 million in 2022.

In addition to funding Planned Parenthood and NARAL, these liberal nonprofits funneled money into other pro-abortion advocacy groups, abortion funds and directly to abortion clinics, among other destinations.

The network of nonprofits managed by Arabella Advisors underwent one of the largest increases in pro-abortion funding between 2021 and 2022. Between Hopewell Fund, Sixteen Thirty Fund and New Venture Fund, Arabella’s spending on pro-abortion groups increased from almost $5 million in 2021 to over $17 million in 2022.

Arabella Advisors is a for-profit firm that manages a network of left-wing nonprofits that dump hundreds of millions of dollars into other left-wing nonprofits. Arabella has been accused of running a dark money operation due to the way the structure of its nonprofit network obscures the source of funds.

Several of the groups funded by major liberal nonprofits aim to increase access to abortion among minority groups.

In Our Own Voice National Black Women’s Reproductive Justice, National Latina Institute For Reproductive Justice, and the Colorado Organization For Latina Opportunity And Reproductive Rights were among the groups funded by major liberal nonprofits following the leaked Dobbs decision.

The nonprofits also funded abortion clinics in heavily minority areas. Feminist Women’s Health Center, Alamo Women’s Clinic of Albuquerque, the Atlanta Women’s Medical Center, Southwestern Women’s Options and the Summit Women’s Center of Detroit, among others, are abortion clinics that received millions from liberal nonprofits in 2022.

Some pro-life groups didn’t see the same financial boon pro-abortion groups did in 2022. Students For Life Of America, a large student organization that seeks to “abolish abortion,” saw its revenue decline from about $15 million during its 2021 reporting period to $13.1 million on its 2022 tax form.

Tides Foundation, New Venture Fund, Hopewell Fund, Sixteen Thirty Fund, the Ford Foundation, NARAL, Students For Life, the National Network of Abortion Funds and Planned Parenthood did not respond to the DCNF’s requests for comment.

