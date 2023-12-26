Chris Matthews Says There’s Something ‘Unfortunate’ About Ron DeSantis’ Face

Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ face puts his campaign at a disadvantage on “Morning Joe” Tuesday.

During the MSNBC panel discussion about the 2024 election, there was a comparison between DeSantis and former President Donald Trump in terms of their appeal. Matthews suggested the Florida governor has difficulty with his facial expressions when responding to negative media coverage. (RELATED: Top Strategist Resigns From DeSantis Super PAC Amid Several High-Profile Departures)



“I’m just thinking, the early news on [DeSantis] is, there’s something about his face,” Matthews stated. “This is unfortunate, but his face seems to crumple together when bad news hits him. He doesn’t like bad news about him. He doesn’t have the retail ability.

“We were used to politicians who, at least at the local level, seem to start off by making people like them … you seem to be the kind of person you’d like to have in your carpool, right? This guy doesn’t seem like that kind of guy … he doesn’t seem to have the joy of politics.”

Never Back Down, a super PAC supporting DeSantis’ presidential bid, is calling off all of its 2024 advertising reservations in Iowa and New Hampshire, the Daily Caller News Foundation confirmed on Friday. The governor recently revealed he feels that Trump’s four indictments have damaged his presidential campaign more than anything else because they “sucked out a lot of oxygen” from the primary.

DeSantis is currently polling behind Trump in Iowa with 18.6% support compared to the former president’s 51.3%, according to the RealClearPolitics average. Moreover, the governor has fallen to fourth place in New Hampshire.

The DeSantis campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

