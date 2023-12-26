Man Reportedly Shouts ‘I Want All The White People Dead’ Before Commencing Stabbing Spree In Grand Central Station

A man named Steven Hutcherson is alleged to have shouted that he wanted all whites to die prior to stabbing two South American tourists in New York City on Christmas Day.

The two victims, who are teenage sisters, were enjoying a meal Monday at a restaurant in New York City’s Grand Central Station with their parents when one was stabbed in the back and the other in the thigh, ABC7 reported. Both were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, the outlet noted. (RELATED: NYC Stabbing Leaves Four Dead, Including Two Children, And Two Cops Slashed)

The 36-year-old suspect, Hutcherson, was alleged to have yelled “I want all the white people dead” prior to his attack and “I want to sit next to the crackers,” the New York Post reported.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) police quickly apprehended Hutcherson, who now faces charges of attempted murder, assault with intent to harm, criminal possession of a weapon with prior conviction and child endangerment, NBC 4 reported.

“They [the victims] had no idea he was even there, and he just pulled out a knife and stabbed one girl in the back,” the manager of the restaurant said, according to NBC4.

“Everyone was just running,” recalled a MTA employee who was witness to the stabbing spree and added it was a “chaotic” scene, the New York Post reported. Hutcherson has a previous criminal record of last being arrested on Nov. 7 over threatening to shoot someone, the outlet noted. He had 16 arrests prior to that and was known to the police for being mentally unstable, ABC 7 reported.