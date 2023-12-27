CDC Finally Reveals Lead Poisoning Outbreak Impacting Children Months After It Started

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) finally updated their “current outbreaks” list after a months-long outbreak of lead poisoning linked to a popular children’s food in December.

WanaBana started recalling their apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches, regardless of expiration dates, on Oct. 31, 2023, as part of an ongoing investigation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The investigation is focused on a number of different brands, including some Schnucks and Weis cinnamon applesauce pouches. But it still took almost 10 days for WanaBana to expand their recall, despite the horrific side effects of lead exposure in children, its core consumer demographic, the CDC noted.

Anyone who thinks they may have consumed apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches needs to throw away any remaining products and contact your doctor immediately for blood testing. At least 251 cases of lead poisoning have been reported in 34 states. The recall and investigation are both active and ongoing.

Symptoms of lead poisoning in children include abdominal pain, constipation, nausea, anemia, as well as serious neurological symptoms like seizures, encephalopathy, coma and death. (RELATED: CDC Warns Of Listeria Outbreak Linked To Soft Serve Ice Cream)

Children under six are most at risk of lead poisoning. Exposure to lead can have significant development implications, largely linked to children’s behavior, according to the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. Children with heightened exposure can become irritated easily, hyperactive and often appear inattentive and have other learning and reading problems.

It’s unclear as to why the CDC waited so long to warn Americans of this extreme risk to their children’s health. The Daily Caller reached out to the CDC for more information.