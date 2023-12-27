Department Of Education Investigating George Mason University After Allegations of Anti-Semitism

George Mason University (GMU) has been added to a Department of Education (DOE) investigation that is researching allegations of anti-Semitism and islamophobia on campus, News4Washington reported.

The DOE’s Office of Civil Rights is handling the investigation, according to News4Washington. The university is reportedly suspected of violating Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

GMU is among numerous campuses being accused of discrimination following the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict, Inside Higher Ed reported. There have been reports of the school allegedly allowing antisemitic activity and allegedly removing emails sent by pro-Palestinian students in response to a statement issued by its president, according to the outlet.

A student at GMU was seen in a video removing posters of missing Israeli children October 31, 2023, according to News4Washington. The University released a full statement addressing the alleged incident captured by the video. (RELATED: Ivy League Leaders Resign Amid Antisemitic Claims)

Students were unhappy with the school’s response. One account on Twitter said, “Aka…nothing will be done. She will be privately celebrated.”

Among universities being investigated for possible Title VI violations are San Diego State University, University of Pennsylvania, Cornell University, Harvard University, Columbia University, and Rutgers.

Incidents of anti-Semitism have risen on college campuses since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel and the country’s military response. The handling of anti-Semitic incidents by college administrators and Ivy League schools such as Harvard has sparked public controversy.

Harvard President Claudine Gay apologized for the wording of her response to questions from a Congressional hearing regarding college policy toward anti-Semitism on campus. However, continued concern over anti-Semitism on college campuses has resulted in a political backlash against these institutions.