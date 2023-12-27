Man Bear Sprays And Stops Two Suspected Carjackers After They Try Taking His Mom’s Car: REPORT

A man successfully stopped two alleged carjackers using bear spray Tuesday, according to a local outlet.

Two suspects, a man and a woman in their 30s, allegedly led police on a high-speed chase, resulting in multiple vehicle theft attempts and a showdown involving bear spray, according to KOMO News. The chase began when the suspects allegedly stole a vehicle, but police failed to stop them with spike strips, and they eventually lost control of the stolen vehicle near the rest area, the outlet reported.

Upon reaching the rest area, the suspects allegedly tried to break into several parked vehicles, including a Cadillac owned by a 72-year-old woman, KOMO News reported. James, the woman’s son and a retired law enforcement officer, used bear spray against the male suspect as he assaulted his mother. (RELATED: Two Men Charged With Assaulting Brian Sicknick With Bear Spray)

“I never thought something like this would happen to me, you see stuff all the time,” James said, according to KOMO News. “He’s lucky I had bear spray otherwise I would have knocked him to the ground.”

James said that the first spray did not deter the alleged assailant. After being sprayed directly in the face, the suspect allegedly tried to seize James’ car. The suspect managed to enter James’ car, taking the driver’s seat and locking the doors, KOMO News reported. However, James had the car keys in his possession, which he believed compelled the suspect to exit the car.

“His face was all red and he was crying, his girlfriend asked me what I sprayed with and I sprayed her in the face too,” he added.

The suspects failed to allegedly hijack James’ vehicle and attempted to flee on foot, KOMO News reported. They reportedly targeted two more vehicles before being apprehended by authorities nearby. Witnesses at the scene reported that the truck used by the suspects was heavily damaged and possibly stolen from a local business, although this has yet to be confirmed by police.