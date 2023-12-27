Chinese Chess Champ Who Allegedly Cheated With Anal Beads Stripped Of Title For Pooping In Bathtub

The Chinese Xiangqi Association has been forced to discipline a champion who defecated in a hotel bathtub and address allegations that he cheated during competition with the help of vibrating anal beads.

Forty-eight-year-old Yan Chenglong defeated dozens of opponents in December to win the national title of “Xiangqi King,” but was then stripped of his title and prize money and banned from playing professionally for a year by the CXA, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported Tuesday.

Xiangqi is a two-player strategy game commonly known as “Chinese chess.”

The association released a statement regarding Chenglong’s poor behavior, according to ABC News.

“Yan consumed alcohol with others in his room on the night of the 17th, and then he defecated in the bathtub of the room he was staying in on the 18th, in an act that damaged hotel property, violated public order and good morals, had a negative impact on the competition and the event of Xiangqi, and was of extremely bad character,” the association said.

Chenglong had previously faced accusations of “clenching and unclenching” his anus “rhythmically” to send signals to a computer that then recommended his next move via the anal beads hidden in his rectum, according to The Independent. The CXA said it was impossible to prove whether the cheating reports were true, and punished Chenglong on the basis of the defecation incident, according to the Australian outlet.

Chenglong denied the rumors of cheating and stated that he was suffering from diarrhea at the time of his bathtub mishap, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Chess Bans Men From Female Categories)

Earlier this year, in late August, American chess prodigy Hans Niemann settled a defamation lawsuit in which he, too, faced accusations of cheating with vibrating anal beads.