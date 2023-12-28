Feds Sent Almost Half A Million Dollars To ‘Feminist’ Publishing House Behind Titles Such As ‘SLUT’

The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) has long financed Feminist Press, a publisher that prints “activist nonfiction” and other works that advance “intersectional feminism,”

The NEA has given Feminist Press $445,000 in grants since 2016, according to grant listings. Books published by Feminist Press include The Feminist Porn Book, The G-String Murders, Fat Off, Fat On: A Big Bitch Manifesto, Radical Reproductive Justice, SLUT, SLUT: The Play and The Defiant Muse: Hebrew Feminist Poems, among many others.

Feminist Press aims to publish 12 to 15 books a year, per its website, specifically seeking “political and cultural activist nonfiction that furthers our understanding of intersectional feminism” and books on the topics of “feminist dystopia, environmental justice, and immigration stories.”

Eight of the 13 books Feminist Press published in 2023 were authored by “queer and trans” writers. (RELATED: The Internet’s Most Insufferable Feminist Blog Is Finally Shutting Down)

Nearly all the NEA grants received by Feminist Press were to support the publication, distribution or promotion of its books. One grant was for COVID-19 relief.

Feminist Press has published dozens of books while receiving federal funding.

“Fat Off, Fat On: A Big Bitch Manifesto,” published in March, is described as a “disarming and candid memoir” that “unpacks the kind of compounded problems you face when you’re a fat, Black, queer woman in a society obsessed with heteronormativity.”

The book explores “ill-fated bisexual romances” and “gender essentialism.” Individuals who pre-order the book get a limited edition “fuck fatphobia” sticker.

“You Have The Right To Remain Fat,” another book published by Feminist Press in 2018 tackling “fatphobia,” is about “unlearning fatphobia, dismantling sexist notions of fashion, and rejecting diet culture.”

Fat people should be able to “jiggle through life with respect,” according to the book’s description.

“SLUT: The Play“, published by Feminist Press in 2015, examines “rape culture” and “slut-shaming.”

Feminist Press also publishes fiction using taxpayer dollars.

“Beijing Comrades,” which Feminist Press touts as “the first gay novel from mainland China,” was published by the organization in 2016. The book is about a Chinese businessman having gay sex with a working-class student “set against the sociopolitical unrest of late-eighties China.”

One of Feminist Press’ forthcoming titles set to be published in 2024, “The Default World,” follows a transgender woman working at a grocery co-op to save for a sex change surgery who moves to San Francisco after a friend spent $100,000 building a sex dungeon in a warehouse basement, which they use for sex parties.

Books published by Feminist Press, like the ones mentioned above, were taught in 480 college courses in 2023, according to the organization’s impact report. Feminist Press donated 3,000 of its books to schools, libraries and social justice groups in 2023.

The NEA isn’t Feminist Press’ only source of taxpayer funding. The organization has also received support from various government bodies in New York, according to its website.

The NEA supports a host of other left-wing content by giving out taxpayer-funded grants.

“Fresh Meat Productions,” a transgender dance group that describes itself as “saucy,” received hundreds of thousands of dollars from the NEA between 2014 and 2023. The NEA also gave $6,000 to a women’s studies professor in 2016 to produce “a book-length study of the history of French lesbian activism since World War II.”

The NEA also gave $25,000 to an artist who painted a ceramic teapot that said “F**k Trump,” while Trump was president in 2018. Trump attempted to cut funding for the NEA, but the agency ended up with a bigger budget, The New York Times reported.

The NEA and Feminist Press did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

