Biden Reacts To Trump’s Christmas Message

President Joe Biden responded Thursday to former President Donald Trump’s Christmas message, citing a biblical passage that discourages vengeance and resentment.

On Christmas, Trump released a statement on Truth Social slamming those who he believes are “looking to destroy” the U.S. and telling them to “rot in Hell.”

“There’s an expression they say in church sometimes: Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who mistreat you,” Biden tweeted in response.

“Merry Christmas to all, including Crooked Joe Biden’s ONLY HOPE, Deranged Jack Smith, the out of control Lunatic who just hired outside attorneys, fresh from the SWAMP (unprecedented!), to help him with his poorly executed WITCH HUNT against ‘TRUMP’ and ‘MAGA,'” Trump wrote. (RELATED: Here’s How The Biden Admin Treated Countries Who Kicked Candidates Off The Ballot)

“Included also are World Leaders, both good and bad, but none of which are as evil and ‘sick’ as the THUGS we have inside our Country who, with their Open Borders, INFLATION, Afghanistan Surrender, Green New Scam, High Taxes, No Energy Independence, Woke Military, Russia/Ukraine, Israel/Iran, All Electric Car Lunacy, and so much more, are looking to destroy our once great USA. MAY THEY ROT IN HELL. AGAIN, MERRY CHRISTMAS!,” he added. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Celebrates Holiday Founded By Criminal Black Nationalist Who Wanted Non-White Christmas Alternative)

Trump remains the GOP frontrunner and will likely face Biden in the 2024 general election.

The former president enjoys a narrow lead over Biden in the current Real Clear Politics polling average. Trump’s support currently stands at 46.8 percent with Biden trailing at 44.5 percent, according to an average of 11 polls conducted in December.

According to a Morning Consult/Bloomberg survey released on Dec. 14, Trump is also leading Biden in the crucial battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada and North Carolina.