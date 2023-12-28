‘This Is God’s Chicken!’: Lindsey Graham Carpet Bombs New York’s Push To Keep Chick-Fil-A Open Sundays

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham went off on New York’s legislature for proposing a bill that would force Chick-fil-A to stay open on Sundays at the state’s rest stop locations.

State lawmakers proposed legislation that would mandate restaurants, including Chick-fil-A, to remain open seven days a week to accommodate travelers on state highways. Chick-fil-A has 10 locations across 27 rest stops in the Empire State.

Graham said Thursday on Fox & Friends that “if you can have a Satan club in high school, surely they can close on Sunday because they believe it’s the Lord’s Day.”

“I’ve got your back, it’s illegal what they’re trying to do. Trying to make Chick-fil-A stay open on Sunday violates their constitutional rights. And this is one of the most liberal places in the world. And we’re going to fight you, New York! We’re not going to give in to this,” he added.



A producer then brought out a tray of Chick-fil-A food, which Graham described as “God’s chicken!” (RELATED: LYMAN: A Bedrock Christian Institution In America Is Under Assault From The Left)

“The bottom line is conservatives are tolerant. We are, you know, kind of get out of your business, you leave me alone, I’ll leave you alone,” Graham said. “It’s time to push back. I’m sure this is a publicity stunt, but the idea that the state of New York is going to make a company change its policies it’s had from its founding, They want to have one day off for their employees to recognize the Lord. And they can do it, and to the people in New York who are pushing this, you’re in for one hell of a fight.”

Democratic New York state Rep. Tony Simone said in a statement that because Chick-fil-A has a “long shameful history of opposing LGBTQ rights, it simply makes no sense for them to be a provider of food services in busy travel plazas.”

Chick-fil-A’s late founder, Truett Cathy, “saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose,” according to the company’s website.