REPORT: Tourist Falls Off 70-Foot Cliff In State Park, Dies

A woman visiting the Minnewaska State Park in New York fell to her death Dec. 22, according to police.

Nur Aisyah Binte MD Akbar, was visiting the park in Shawangunk Ridge outside of New Paltz, New York, according to a New York State Police report. Police said the 39-year-old was visiting from Singapore with her husband, Abdul Rauf Bin Mohd Said.

The couple were walking on the Beacon Hill Trail and stopped to take pictures, the report said. Akbar lost her footing, causing her to fall about 70 feet off the cliff, according to the press release. Her husband reportedly called the police and first responders arrived at the scene and hoisted Akbar to safety.

She was transported to a local hospital and died from her injuries, the report said. Police said the incident is still under investigation. (RELATED: 24-Year-Old Hiker Slipped And Plummeted 80 Feet To His Death, Police Say).

“My heart is broken into pieces and I don’t know how to piece them back together,” Said wrote on Facebook. In another post, he said his wife’s body was being flown back to Singapore Wednesday.

In July 2021, an 18-year-old fell off a cliff at a Missouri state park, KSDK, a local news outlet, reported at the time. Mariah Schramm was swimming with her friends at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park. She slipped off a cliff and fell to her death, the outlet reported.

“She was reluctant, lost her balance, lost her footing, slipped and fell approximately 50 feet,” Thomas Dresner, chief ranger of the Missouri State Park Rangers, told KSDK.

Schramm sustained a fatal head injury after she fell on a rock, Dresner added. Visitors at the park reportedly performed CPR on her until medics arrived. She was pronounced dead at the scene, KSDK reported.