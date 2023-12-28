‘Shredded Into Pieces’: Witnesses Share Graphic Details Of Hamas’ Sexual Violence Against Israeli Women

A witness to the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks shared her account of Hamas’ graphic rape and torture of Israeli women at the Supernova Music Festival, The New York Times reported on Thursday.

Sapir, 24, was at the rave on the morning of the attacks and told Israeli police that after being shot and hiding in a bush, she watched the rape of five women by Hamas terrorists, who often tortured their victims as well, according to the NYT. The woman said one female was raped while being stabbed every time she flinched, another woman was “shredded into pieces” and yet another victim’s breast was cut off with a box cutter before slicing her face. (RELATED: ‘I Think We Are Going To Die’: Film Gives Glimpse Into Horrors Of October 7 Hamas Terrorist Attacks)

“One continues to rape her, and the other throws her breast to someone else, and they play with it, throw it, and it falls on the road,” Sapir said.

Sapir said that three other women were raped and that some of the terrorists were carrying around the heads of three more women, according to the NYT. Yura Karol, 22, a friend of Sapir’s also witnessed several of the women being raped and murdered.

Sapir took several photographs, that she showed the police, of where she hid and her injuries and said she thought to herself at the time that she “should remember everything,” according to the NYT.

“That day, I became an animal,” she said. “I was emotionally detached, sharp, just the adrenaline of survival. I looked at all this as if I was photographing them with my eyes, not forgetting any detail. I told myself: I should remember everything.”

Raz Cohen and Shoam Gueta, who were also at the festival, told the NYT that they watched multiple Hamas fighters get out of a van with a naked screaming woman. Gueta said that the men were “giggling” while stabbing their victim and “butchering her.”

“They all gather around her,” Cohen said. “She’s standing up. They start raping her. I saw the men standing in a half circle around her. One penetrates her. She screams. I still remember her voice, screams without words.”

Emergency responders testified to seeing the dead bodies of several women with their pants and underwear down below their knees and that one woman appeared to have had her genital area “sliced open,” according to the NYT. A film compiled by the Israeli military and previously viewed by the Daily Caller News Foundation showed photos of women at the rave missing clothes and legs bent in unnatural positions.

The Israeli military has not publicly stated how many women were sexually assaulted by Hamas on Oct. 7 and is gathering evidence, according to the NYT. However, the police admitted that in the aftermath of the attacks, conducting a thorough investigation of the scenes often did not take place due to the focus on eliminating Hamas.

