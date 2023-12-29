CNN, MSNBC And Fox News Suffer From Poor Ratings In 2023

The three major cable news networks suffered from poor ratings throughout 2023, breaking records in some areas, according to new data.

S&P Global Market Intelligence data recorded that Fox News, CNN and MSNBC were only aired in about 70 million households in the U.S. throughout 2023, dropping from 90 million in 2016, the Los Angeles Times reported Dec. 22.

CNN witnessed an all-time record low in the 25-54 demographic and had its lowest number in total viewers since 2014, Mediaite reported Friday.

It topped MSNBC in the 25-54 demo for the fourth year in a row in primetime and for the tenth consecutive year in total daytime viewership. MSNBC had its lowest-rated year in the 25-54 demo since 1999.

Fox News reached its lowest views since 2015 by dropping from 1.49 million to 1.2 million views, an 18% drop in year-over-year viewership, according to Mediaite. The network suffered a loss in ratings after it parted ways with its top primetime host, Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson, in April.

CNN suffered a 15% drop from the previous year, averaging 482,000 total day viewers in 2023, according to Mediaite. The network averaged 568,000 average viewers in 2022.

MSNBC rose 5% in ratings from the previous year by totaling 87,000 views in the total day demo, according to Mediaite. CNN underwent a 22% drop in the total day demo with 95,000 average viewers and Fox experienced a 34 percent drop with 150,000 total average viewers.

Fox News primetime show “The Five” continues to be the network’s top-rated show with 2.9 million total viewers, 303,000 among the key 25-54 demographic, according to Mediaite. Fox News anchor Jesse Watters’ show came in second with 2.5 million total viewers, 255,000 demo viewers, and Sean Hannity came in a close third with 2.4 million total viewers.

MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” secured seventh place overall, lagging behind Fox News programs, according to Mediaite. The program led the network with 2.4 million total viewers throughout the year. The network’s Nicolle Wallace, Ari Melber, Chris Hayes and Joy Reid secured spots in the top 20 in that order. (RELATED: ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ Replacement Drops In Key Demo Rating On First Night)

Fox News’ ratings soared in major cities, including New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago, according to Mediaite. It overtook both CNN and MSNBC by rising 42% among the younger demographic.

“Anderson Cooper 360,” CNN’s top-rated show, is the 29th most-watched show on cable news, with 743,000 total average viewers, according to Mediaite. CNN’s Erin Burnett, Jake Tapper, Wolf Blitzer and Kaitlan Collins followed Cooper in securing top spots on the network.